Stop Six neighborhood gets expanded access to COVID-19 vaccine

Published on March 24, 2021

A vaccine distribution site is now open at the Brighter Outlook Center at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4910 Dunbar St. in Stop Six.

This vaccination site is a partnership between Tarrant County, Tarrant County Public Health and the University of North Texas Health Science Center to bring vaccination services to underserved communities. In addition to vaccinations, the clinic will provide outreach and education to the Stop Six community.

To access the vaccinations, people must be registered through the Tarrant County Public Health Department. Those without internet access can call the hotline at 817-248-6299.

To assist residents in underserved neighborhoods with the registration process, there will be a pop-up vaccine registration event through March 25 at Tarrant County College South Campus, 5301 Circle Drive, in the Music Building. The event is open from 3-7 p.m. and is sponsored by Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced this week that all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning March 29.

Additional clinics coming to underserved areas

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth has contracted with OptumServe, a national health care services business, to help expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine into underserved and hard-to-reach neighborhoods in Tarrant County. Besides the Stop Six clinic, additional sites in north and west Fort Worth also are under consideration.

“OptumServe has a proven track record in end-to-end COVID-19 vaccine administration,” said Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, HSC chief strategy officer. “Together, we will take a data-driven approach to expanding access to the vaccine in hard-to-reach communities and, importantly, build a relationship of trust and understanding with the people who live there.”

The contract is part of an agreement between HSC and Tarrant County to expand access to the vaccine and overcome vaccine hesitancy. HSC recently unveiled to Tarrant County Commissioners a plan to identity potential vaccination sites, promote registration and provide information to people who may be reluctant to get vaccinated. HSC also is forming partnerships with community leaders familiar with those neighborhoods to serve as voices of trust and build relationships.

Photo: Effective Monday, all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.