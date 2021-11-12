Sundance Square Christmas tree coming soon

This year’s Christmas tree in Sundance Plaza will be a majestic 55-foot Norway spruce from Michigan. Instead of the traditional lighting ceremony, the tree will be decorated and lit prior to this year’s Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 21, said Sundance Square spokesperson Bryan Eppstein.

Due to the Tarrant County Public Health Department’s assessment of local COVID-19 transmission still being at the high and substantial levels over the past 30 days, Santa Claus will not make visits to the plaza this year.

The decorated tree will remain standing for viewing through Epiphany, Jan. 6, 2022. The sponsors of the tree are private businesses and individuals donating through the Fort Worth Chamber Foundation.

Sundance Plaza will be fully open with live holiday music and entertainment on the stage, weather permitting.

Free parking is available through the Downtown TIF District’s weeknight and weekend parking program in select downtown garages.