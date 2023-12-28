Tarrant Appraisal District names new chief appraiser

McLennan County chief appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt has been named executive director and chief appraiser of the Tarrant Appraisal District (TAD).

Bobbitt will take over the position filled on an interim basis by William Durham, a longtime TAD employee appointed after the September departure of Jeff Law, who resigned Sept. 1 following a unanimous vote of “no confidence” by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

With nearly thirteen years of experience in the appraisal industry, Bobbitt brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at TAD, the district said in a news release. He spent three years as the assistant chief appraiser in McLennan County before becoming chief appraiser four years ago.

McLennan Appraisal District board chairman Ben Perry, praised Bobbitt’s performance at the agency.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“He took over a district that had lost any positive interaction with other taxing entities and the general public,” Perry said. “Joe Don implemented procedures for staff to follow that not only changed our reputation with the entities and general public but in the process brought on a culture change within the district itself. We have seen him walk us through the last few years of soaring appraisals with a confidence that is uncanny. Please know we are excited for Joe Don, we will miss him, but McLennan County’s loss is certainly Tarrant County’s gain.”

A native of East Texas, Bobbitt earned a bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M, where he was active with the Corps of Cadets. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of field artillery captain and earning the Bronze Star for his exceptional service during multiple deployments in Iraq.

“I’m honored to have been chosen by the board of directors as the next chief appraiser of Tarrant Appraisal District,” Bobbitt said. “TAD has a history of surpassing state standards and requirements, which is a testament to the staff’s dedication and training. My focus moving forward is to provide clear and transparent leadership … I will get to work immediately on securing our network and data, rebuilding public trust, and building a strong working relationship with the taxing entities that support TAD. I’m excited for the opportunity and challenge of leading one of the largest appraisal districts in the state.”