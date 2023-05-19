Tarrant County accepting applications for elections administrator

Tarrant County is accepting applications for the position of County Elections Administrator. The deadline to apply is May 26.

The elections administrator is hired by appointment of the Tarrant County Election Commission, which consists of the County Judge, County Clerk, Tax Assessor, and chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties. The commission will select qualified candidates to interview once the application process is complete, officials said in a news release.

The position can pay up to $164,397, the release said.

The county is seeking a replacement for Heider Garcia, who resigned last month. Garcia said at the time that his last day would be June 23, after the May 6 municipal elections and subsequent runoffs.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Officials said preferred requirements for the job include a bachelor’s degree with four years of management experience and four years of experience in an elections department or equivalent.

An applicant cannot be a candidate for public office or currently hold a public office or position in a political party, officials said. Under the Texas Election Code, a county elections administrator cannot make a political contribution or political expenditure.

Candidates must be qualified voters in the state of Texas, although out-of-state residents can apply and become a registered voter upon moving to Texas.

Applicants can be submitted on the Tarrant County website.