Tarrant County begins search for new administrator

Tarrant County has launched a nationwide search for a county administrator to replace G.K. Maenius, who is retiring Sept. 30 after serving the county since 1988.

The county administrator position “calls for a visionary leader with an open, transparent, respectful, and collaborative management style,” said County Judge Tim O’Hare. “The ability to make data-driven decisions, forge partnerships, and plan strategically are key characteristics sought for this position.”

“G.K. Maenius is a Tarrant County institution.” O’Hare said. “He is a man of the utmost integrity and has made an immeasurable impact on our county. He has set the bar incredibly high.”

As the county’s chief administrative officer, Maenius provided invaluable staff support to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, an organization with over 4,000 employees and an annual budget of over $900 million, the commissioners court said in a news release.

Tarrant County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States with a population of more than 2.1 million people spread across more than 41 cities, the release said.

“The new administrator must know how to operate and take direction from the five members of the commissioners court, navigate a large, flat organization, and coordinate with a broad range of elected, local, state and federal officials,” Maenius said.

Commissioner Manny Ramirez emphasized the strategic role Maenius’ successor will play.

“The new county administrator will bring a breadth and depth to ensure that Tarrant County is efficient, has a great staff, and is poised for future growth while continuing our history of fiscal stewardship.”

Search firm Mackenzie Eason & Associates is conducting the search for the county, and company representative Darien George said, “the commissioners court was clear that they are conducting a nationwide search for someone that has experience in a large organization and comparable-size budget, and are open to a variety of backgrounds and experiences, but most importantly someone that will bring the executive presence to navigate guiding Tarrant County into the future.”

Interested candidates may contact George for additional information at dgeorge@mackenzieeason.com or 817-922-9152.