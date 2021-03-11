76.8 F
Tarrant County labor organization endorses Peoples in mayor’s race

FWBP Staff

The Tarrant County Central Labor Council has endorsed Deborah Peoples in the Fort Worth mayoral race. The Tarrant County Central Labor Council is made up of several AFL-CIO affiliated unions and represents unions in Tarrant, Johnson, Hood, Parker, Wise, Denton, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Somervell counties.

Peoples ran for mayor against Betsy Price in 2019 and garnered just under 42% of the vote. Peoples is chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

The Council solicited information from candidates on their website to make their selection. Along with Peoples, who is one of 10 candidates running for Fort Worth mayor, the organization also endorsed candidates in other area races in the May 1 elections.

To see the full list of candidate endorsements:

https://www.tcclc.org/political/2021-endorsements-0https://www.star-telegram.com/en

