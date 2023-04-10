Tarrant County Commissioner Fickes won’t seek re-election

Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes announced Monday (April 10) he will not seek re-election when his current term expires next year.

“As I’ve casually said over the past three years, ‘I will not seek re-election in 2024,” Fickes said in a news release. “It’s now time to make that official.”

Gary Fickes has served as a member of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court representing Precinct 3 since 2006. With a population approaching 500,000, the Northeast Tarrant County precinct is the fastest-growing precinct in the county, according to Fickes’ county government website.

The precinct includes two major airports as well as several major freeways, and Fickes has been a key voice on transportation issues during his tenure as a commissioner. He has been the driving force behind the annual Tarrant Transportation Summit and has served as host of the summit for the past 13 years. This year’s program was held Feb. 17 in Hurst and drew a crowd of 600-plus to hear an array of local, state and national experts discuss the future of transportation in North Texas.

Fickes is a former mayor of Southlake and past chair of the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition and Regional Transportation Council through the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

“At the end of my term, I will have served eighteen years as the commissioner in Precinct 3,” Fickes said. “This has been the most incredible and rewarding job of my life. Add 10 years as mayor of Southlake and chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission – what more could you ask for in public service?”

Fickes said it has been “an honor and a privilege” to speak for constituents on “transportation needs, senior issues, and other community-related initiatives, locally and in Austin.”

“A special thanks to all the great senior citizens we’ve met and who attend our Empowering Seniors event, as well as all the cities, businesses, and sponsors who support our Tarrant Transportation Summit,” he said. “Most of all, I am grateful and privileged to have worked for you, and with your support, we made Northeast Tarrant County Precinct 3 a better place to work, live and raise our families.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court is the county’s governing body and includes four precinct representatives as well as the County Judge, who is the presiding officer and is elected countywide.