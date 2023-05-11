Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez to serve as reserve police officer

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez has accepted an appointment to serve as a reserve police officer for the Fort Worth Police Department.

Prior to taking office in January of this year, Ramirez served the Fort Worth Police Department for more than 15 years as a patrol officer, gang enforcement officer, robbery detective, supervisor, and most recently as president of the 1,700 member Fort Worth Police Officers Association. Ramirez is excited to continue his long history of service to his community, he said in a news release.

“All across the nation our local police departments are struggling to recruit and retain qualified and experienced police officers,” he said. “I could not sit idly by while my brothers and sisters with the Fort Worth Police Department faced these historic staffing shortfalls. I am proud to continue my service as a sworn police officer and will do everything in my power, in any position I hold, to keep our communities safe.”

Ramirez will serve in an uncompensated reserve capacity at the pleasure of the chief of police, the release said.