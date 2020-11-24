57 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Government Tarrant County DA's office changing how it handles misdemeanor marijuna cases
GovernmentNews

Tarrant County DA’s office changing how it handles misdemeanor marijuna cases

By FWBP Staff
Marijuana

Other News

Government

Arlington selects new police chief from Baltimore department

FWBP Staff -
Col. Al Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, has been appointed the new police chief of the the City of...
Read more
News

Family of Black woman shot through window sues Texas officer

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Family members of a Black woman who was killed when a white police officer fired through a window of...
Read more
Health Care

Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth attorney Erik Martin says he felt compelled to find a way for his law firm to join the effort to support frontline...
Read more
Government

UK’s ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated PressLONDON (AP) — The British serial killer known as the "Yorkshire Ripper" died Friday, reviving unsettling memories of a killing...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is changing how it handles misdemeanor marijuana cases.

The Tarrant County  Criminal District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Nov. 23 said misdemeanor marijuana cases don’t need to clog up the court system. The office shared how people charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana can get that charged dismissed.

Anyone who has an outstanding misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and then has three clean drug tests in three months will have their charges dismissed. There were 3,750 such cases filed in 2019, according to the Tarrant County Criminal  District Attorney’s Office.

“When you bring proof of three months of sobriety – 90 days – the charge will be dismissed,” said Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson. “Get sober. Get your case dismissed. Get on with your sober life.”

The office said the possession of less than two ounces of marijuana was the top offense in Tarrant County in 2019.

The other frequent offenses were:

2019 top offenses in Tarrant County

• Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces (misdemeanor) – 3,750
• Possession of Controlled Substance, less than 1 gram (felony) – 3,004
• Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence (misdemeanor) – 2,787
• Theft of property less than $100-$750 (misdemeanor) – 2,151
• Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor) – 2,070

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleArlington selects new police chief from Baltimore department
Next article3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Latest News

Government

Arlington selects new police chief from Baltimore department

FWBP Staff -
Col. Al Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, has been appointed the new police chief of the the City of...
Read more
Government

GM flips to California’s side in pollution fight with Trump

By TOM KRISHER -
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California’s right to set its...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth out of running for Space Command HQ, San Antonio still in

Robert Francis -
A Texas city could still host the U.S. Space Command headquarters, but it’s not going to be Fort Worth. The U.S. Air Force has narrowed...
Read more
Government

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger says it’s time for Donald Trump to “move on” as most Texas Republicans remain silent

Abby Livingston -
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a high-ranking member of Texas' congressional delegation who is respected among her peers, said Friday she has "great concerns" about...
Read more
Government

New law seeks additional fees on electric vehicles. Here’s how many EVs are in Fort Worth and how much it can cost

Neetish Basnet -
A Texan lawmaker is attempting to levy additional fees on electric vehicles (EV) that could cost North Texas EV drivers collectively more than $2.5...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101