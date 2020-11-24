Tarrant County DA’s office changing how it handles misdemeanor marijuna cases

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is changing how it handles misdemeanor marijuana cases.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on Monday, Nov. 23 said misdemeanor marijuana cases don’t need to clog up the court system. The office shared how people charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana can get that charged dismissed.

Anyone who has an outstanding misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and then has three clean drug tests in three months will have their charges dismissed. There were 3,750 such cases filed in 2019, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“When you bring proof of three months of sobriety – 90 days – the charge will be dismissed,” said Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson. “Get sober. Get your case dismissed. Get on with your sober life.”

The office said the possession of less than two ounces of marijuana was the top offense in Tarrant County in 2019.

The other frequent offenses were:

2019 top offenses in Tarrant County

• Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces (misdemeanor) – 3,750

• Possession of Controlled Substance, less than 1 gram (felony) – 3,004

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence (misdemeanor) – 2,787

• Theft of property less than $100-$750 (misdemeanor) – 2,151

• Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor) – 2,070