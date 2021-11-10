Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Tarrant County DA Wilson announces she will not seek re-election in 2022

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Tuesday, Nov. 9  she won’t be seeking re-election next year.

“After much thought, prayer, and reflection with my family, I have decided that I will not be seeking another term in 2022,” she said on social media.

Wilson, a Republican, is the first woman to become Tarrant County District Attorney when she took office in 2015.

“When I first ran for the position, I pledged to serve you by being transparent, accessible and ethical while following and upholding the letter of the law. I committed to modernizing the office by reorganizing its resources and creating new specialized units to meet the changes in our society,” she said in the post. “Today, I feel confident that our mission has been achieved.”

Wilson went on to discuss some of her accomplishments as District Attorney.

“During my time in office, we have enhanced public safety by enforcing criminal and civil laws through the creation of specialized teams such as Elder Financial Fraud and Intimate Partner Violence,” she said. “We have encouraged rehabilitation for deserving first-time, non-violent offenders through our Deferred Prosecution Program. We have worked to earn the public’s trust through transparency by creating the first District Attorney office’s Annual Report in Texas. We educated victims of crimes and other members of the public by creating the Citizen Prosecutor Academy.”

Wilson is not the only Tarrant County official to announce not to seek re-election. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said this summer he will not seek another term.  

