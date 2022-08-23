Tarrant County declares disaster after widespread flooding

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed a declaration of local disaster Tuesday in the wake of Monday’s torrential rainfall and flooding.

The disaster declaration, which will be in effect for seven days unless it is extended by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, an is intended to assist in disaster recovery, according to a county news release.

Declaring a local disaster opens the door for possible financial assistance from state and federal sources, the release said.

Residents suffering sustained damage due to the storms should visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website (https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/) to participate in a survey that will help state and local emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damages from the recent storms.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Reporting damages to Emergency Management is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agent and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, the county’s release noted.

Tarrant County and most of North Texas experienced flash flooding during Monday’s heavy rains, which caused a rash of traffic accidents, road closings and high water rescues. A total of 9.19 inches of rain fell at DFW Airport in a 24-hour period, the second highest official 24-hour precipitation total ever recorded in North Texas.