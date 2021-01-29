At halfway point of filing, new candidates announce for municipal races

It is about the halfway point for filing for the May 1 municipal elections and while some of the races seem set, several expected candidates have yet to file.

Filing for the election ends on Feb. 12.

The latest to announce is Fort Worth businessman Paxton Motheral, 37, who announced Friday, Jan. 29, he had filed as a candidate for Fort Worth City Council District 7, where incumbent Councilman Dennis Shingleton is not seeking reelection. District 7 is comprised of portions of near west Fort Worth, northwest Fort Worth and far north Fort Worth. Fort Worth businessman Leonard Firestone is serving as Motheral’s campaign treasurer.

Lee Owen Henderson, a political strategist.

Shawn Lassiter, an educator.

Zeb Pent, self-employed.

Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for Fort Worth’s mayor and city council, and current CEO of Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3).

Ann Zadeh, who currently represents District 9.

Brian Byrd, who currently represents District 3.

Deborah Peoples, who ran against Price in the 2019 election and garnered just under 42% of the vote. Peoples is chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Mike Haynes, CEO.

Chris Rector, who lists his occupation as author/disabled veteran.

In the other Fort Worth City Council races, the current candidates are:

District 2 Carlos Flores, the incumbent, first elected in 2017.

Theodore Gray, a business owner.

Jennifer Sarduy, communications manager.

District 3 (Brian Byrd’s current seat). Tonya Carter, customer service.

Michael Crain, real estate broker.

Katie Johnson, self-employed. District 4 Tara Wilson, nurse.

District 5 Gyna Bivens, incumbent, first elected in 2013.

Richard Vazquez, chairman.

Bob Willoughby, entertainment merchandise.

District 6 Jungus Jordan, incumbent, first elected in 2005.

Jared Williams, nonprofit leader and science educator.

District 8 Kelly Allen Gray, incumbent, first elected in 2012.

Christopher Johnson, entrepreneur.

Chris Nettles, self-employed.

District 9 Fernando Peralta, logistics specialist

Erik Richerson, self-employed

In the Tarrant Regional Water District Board election, candidates will be running for three seats on the five-member board. The elections for 4-year positions on the board and elections are held every two years.