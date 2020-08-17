72.1 F
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Tarrant County, Fort Worth testing sites expanded
GovernmentHealth Care

Tarrant County, Fort Worth testing sites expanded

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County have expanded COVID-19 saliva testing for residents.

Tests will be available at these locations during the listed day and time only before the test site moves to a new location.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 -11 a.m. at FWISD Scarborough-Handley Field parking lot 6201 Craig St. (Council District 5).
  • Tuesday, August 18, 2 – 5 p.m. at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. (Council District 3).
  • Wednesday, Aug.19, 8 – 11 a.m. City Northside Service Center, 309 Hillshire Drive. (Council District 7).
  • Wednesday, Aug.19, 2 – 5 p.m. Tarrant County College-Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway. (Council District 2).
  • Thursday, Aug. 20, 8-11 a.m. La Gran Plaza, 4200 South Freeway. (Council District 9).
  • Thursday, Aug. 20, 2-5 p.m. Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St. (Council District 8).
  • Friday, Aug. 21, 8-11 a.m. Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd. (Council District 6).
  • Friday, Aug. 21, 2-5 p.m. Hillwood Commons I at 9800 Hillwood Pkwy. (Council District 4). 

Tests at all sites are available by online appointment. https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com Residents who do not have access to a computer may call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

“Fort Worth will continue to collaborate with partners to ensure COVID-19 testing is readily available and accessible to all residents throughout all of Fort Worth,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Testing plays a critical role in our continued efforts to prioritize public health, keep Fort Worth’s economy open and get our children back in school.”

City staff and emergency response volunteers will continue to staff two COVID-19 testing sites, which are currently open:

  • Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Drive 8 a.m.-noon.
  • J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 N.W. 21st St. 2-6 p.m.

“We remain committed to bringing more COVID-19 testing to Tarrant County,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “That’s why we’re funding 60 percent of the cost of testing in our partnership with the City of Fort Worth. If you exhibit symptoms, please schedule an appointment and get tested.”

City staff from Police, Fire and Code Compliance departments, along with certified city volunteers for emergency response, are staffing the sites and guiding patients through the self-administered saliva sample collection process. Tests are offered at no cost to the public; however, insurance information is collected, where possible.

Learn more about COVID-19 testing options:

View updated testing numbers at http://www.tarrantcounty.com/content/main/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/coronaviruas.html

