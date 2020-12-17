Tarrant County Homeless Coalition selects new executive director

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s board has named Lauren King as the agency’s next executive director. A solutions-driven leader, King brings the skills, experience and dedication needed to drive forward the Homeless Coalition’s work to ensure all members of the community have a place to call home, the board said in a news release.

King has been serving as interim executive director since June 2020.

Homeless Coalition Board Member and Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Devan Allen said King’s strong record of success in the social services sector makes her an ideal choice to serve as executive director.

“Lauren has a passion for ending homelessness in our community, and she has the proven ability to translate that passion into clear priorities and action plans that engage a diverse range of stakeholders,” Allen said. “As interim executive director she demonstrated her ability to manage both the day-to-day operations of the organization while also providing consistent and timely guidance and support to our partners who continue to successfully navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

King previously served as the Homeless Coalition’s director of community relations and oversaw the agency’s outreach and development activities. She has also held senior-level positions at Catholic Charities Fort Worth, including director of programs, family services. She began her career in the nonprofit sector as a community relations coordinator at SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

“I am honored and excited to be on this journey with our community, serving as the executive director of the Homeless Coalition,” King said. “I look forward to leading the Homeless Coalition, working with our dedicated partners and engaging the community as we work together to realize our vision of a vibrant community where everyone has a place to call home.”King holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor of science in social work from Texas Christian University, where she served as an adjunct professor and field supervisor.

“Lauren will bring a stable and caring hand to the homeless services community,” said Victoria Farrar-Myers, chair of the Tarrant and Parker Counties Continuum of Care, and District 7 Arlington City Council Member. “The Homeless Coalition will be well served by her ability to leverage resources, data and relationships to ensure those experiencing homeless can get the services and support they need. I look forward to seeing the impact she makes as executive director.”