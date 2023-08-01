Tarrant County issues ban on outdoor burning

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burning ban Tuesday (Aug. 1) for unincorporated Tarrant County. The order prohibits outdoor burning without the approval of the Tarrant County fire marshal’s office for the next 90 days, excluding cooking, welding and the use of fire pits for social gatherings.

The severe drought conditions in unincorporated areas of Tarrant County prompted the fire marshal to request the ban on outdoor burning to protect lives and properties of Tarrant County residents, the county said in a news release. The Texas A&M Forest Service supports the request for an outdoor burning ban.

More information on outdoor burning, outdoor cooking, the use of firepits and outdoor welding guidelines can be found on the county’s website.

A violation of the commissioners court’s order prohibiting outdoor burning is a Class C Misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

For residents in rural areas, Fire Marshal Randy Renois recommends keeping a perimeter of approximately 30 feet mowed around homes and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching those structures.

Residents should also move unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses accessible in the event a small fire starts.

“We encourage all Tarrant County residents to take these precautions and be safe during this time of extreme drought conditions,” Renois said.