Tarrant County OKs $19.9 million for affordable housing

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court has authorized $19.9 million for affordable and deeply affordable housing. The money will fund 105 units of housing in four developments.

The court allocated $32.5 million to increase the number of affordable housing units for people experiencing homelessness. The funding comes from the American Recuse Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). The commissioners court plans to authorize a second round of proposals to allocate the remaining $12.6 million.

“I’m proud of how quickly we are moving to fund these proposals for affordable and deeply affordable housing,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in a news release. “We have great community partners who are ready to develop these units and, by doing so, we will significantly decrease the number of people facing homelessness in Tarrant County. Once again, I believe Tarrant County is setting the bar for collaborative partnerships and the strategic deployment of resources.”

Fort Worth Housing Solutions, Presbyterian Night Shelter, and Tobias Place, LP, are the developers who received funding authorizations.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Proposals were scored in the areas of quality of development, financial feasibility, development capacity and federal funding experience, community impact, economic and community inclusion and project readiness, the release said, with an evaluation committee responsible for reviewing and scoring each proposal.

The evaluation committee included one representative each from Tarrant County Housing, Tarrant County Community Development, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, the Continuum of Care Board, the finance and lending industry, and one individual who experienced homelessness.