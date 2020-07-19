Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 20s from Arlington, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 90s and a woman in her 70s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 293 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,382 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced 122 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,887 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 77 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,687.