Tarrant County reports 15 COVID deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, Jan. 7 reported 15 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased included a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 90s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s, a woman from Crowley in her 70s, a man from Euless in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, three men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from Keller in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, and three men from Fort Worth in their 60s, 40s and 30s respectfully. Two of the deceased had unknown underlying conditions, while the remainder had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 1,576 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 118,936 people have recovered.

Cases and deaths are soaring in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Those four states had a combined nearly 1,500 deaths and 80,000 cases on Thursday. Daily records have been set in those states this week as well as in Mississippi and Nevada.

Thursday ranks as one of the deadliest days in U.S. history, with the COVID-19 toll far outstripping the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11 and exceeding the combined total of nearly 3,900 U.S. lives lost on D-Day and at Pearl Harbor.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County:

http://www.tarrantcounty.com/covidvaccine