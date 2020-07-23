90.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
GovernmentHealth CareNews

Tarrant County puts emphasis on masks with campaign

By Robert Francis
Wear a mask – it’s the right thing to do. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Other News

Government

White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans and the White House reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County puts emphasis on masks with campaign

Robert Francis -
There’s a mask ordinance in place and Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that if the spread of the COVID-19 virus doesn’t slow,...
Read more
Government

White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

AP News -
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Fearing another grim wave of nursing home deaths as COVID-19 cases rebound, President Donald Trump...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County records West Nile virus death

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported the first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The death is also the first human...
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

There’s a mask ordinance in place and Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that if the spread of the COVID-19 virus doesn’t slow, there could be another lockdown, but local officials hope and believe they are getting the word out. And that means they are seeing more masks in their community.

To emphasize the importance of the masks in slowing the spread of COVID-19, several leaders in Tarrant County have joined together on a “Wear a Mask, Y’all” campaign with public service announcements running on various media in both English and Spanish.

“We need to address this issue and address this in a way let people know that to get back into a quality of life and to keep businesses open and have business as usual, we’ve got to work to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says more people are putting on a mask.

“I’m seeing a change, but we’ve got to keep at it,” she said. “We can’t let up.:

After Texas reopened, COVID-19 cases began to increase and in mid-July, Abbott issued a statewide mask mandate and an order shutting down bars. All those steps were to slow the spread of the virus, but Price noted it will take a few weeks before officials are likely to see a reversal in coronavirus case surges.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The CDC analyzed data from an internet survey of a national sample of 503 adults during April 7-9 and found that about 62% said they would follow the newly-announced recommendations to wear a face mask when outside the home. A repeat survey May 11-13 showed that the percentage of adults endorsing face mask wearing increased to more than 76%.

The increase was driven largely by a significant jump in approval by white, non-Hispanic adults, from 54% to 75%. Approval among Black, non-Hispanic adults went up from 74% to 82%, and remained stable among Hispanic/Latino adults at 76% and 77%.

Trevino said masks have become a “Republican versus Democrate issue.”

“I hear all the time that ‘this is all going to be over after the November election,’ and that kind of stuff from people,” he said. “The misinformation is tough to fight.”

That’s one reason why several area leaders decided they needed a regional campaign. “People don’t know when they cross from one border to the next and the virus doesn’t’ care, so we wanted a consistent message. We’re going to have our outliers, but we’ve got to do this.”

https://yallwearamask.com/

Previous articleWhite House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges
Next articleWhite House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans and the White House reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in...
Read more
Government

White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

AP News -
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Fearing another grim wave of nursing home deaths as COVID-19 cases rebound, President Donald Trump...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County records West Nile virus death

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported the first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The death is also the first human...
Read more
Aviation

Southwest will test thermal cameras at Dallas Love Field

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will test thermal cameras for spotting people with fevers beginning next month at the Dallas airport as...
Read more
Health Care

Texas hits new high in daily COVID-19 death count, at 197

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported a new daily high number of deaths Wednesday from the illness caused by the new coronavirus,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX