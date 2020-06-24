Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths; Abbott announces in mask plan for those tested

Tarrant County Public Health on June 24 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two women in their 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 40s from North Richland Hills and a woman in her 70s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 215 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 4,684 people have recovered.

In Collin County, an 81-year-old Anna man with COVID-19 and an underlying health condition died early Tuesday morning at a McKinney hospital, according to a report received today by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). Out of respect for his family, no further personal information is being released.

As of this morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 2,359 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 1,354 of those individuals reported to have recovered.

Also on June 24, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the Texas Military Department, will begin distributing 3-ply surgical masks to every Texan who undergoes COVID-19 testing at state-run mobile test collection sites. Beginning tomorrow, each Texan who receives a COVID-19 test at a state-run mobile testing site will be provided with four masks to take home with them. Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM’s COVID-19 Test Collection Site map.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19,” said Abbott. “This program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep themselves and their communities safe. I continue to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.”