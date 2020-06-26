Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on June 26 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 60s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 60s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 222 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 4,887 people have recovered. The county reported 517 cases on Friday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced 77 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 10 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,097.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday shut down bars in Texas again and scaled back restaurant dining, the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge.

Abbott also ordered rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers to close and said outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. The abrupt actions reflect how Texas is now scrambling to contain an outbreak less than two months after an aggressive reopening that was one of the fastest in the U.S.



“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

He did not say when bars might reopen again.