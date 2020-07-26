Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, July 26 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both from Fort Worth, a man in his 60s from Arlington and a woman over 100 from Grand Prairie. All had underlying health conditions. The county reported 353 new cases on Sunday.

Tarrant County now has 348 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 12,549 people have recovered.

On Saturday, Tarrant County reported 15 COVID-19-related deaths.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 78 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,121 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 33 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,309.