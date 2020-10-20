86.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Government Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday
Government

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Business

Fort Worth bar receives TABC sanction

FWBP Staff -
An effort by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols resulted in emergency orders to...
Read more
Commerical

Corinth, Prattco acquire additional business park buildings

FWBP Staff -
To Date, The JV Partnership has invested $50 million in Almost 700,000 SF of North Texas Industrial Space With...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Oct. 20 reported six COVID-19 deaths.The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a man...
Read more
News

Stocks close higher as companies report solid earnings

AP News -
By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers Stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Oct. 20 reported six COVID-19 deaths.
The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a man from Watauga in his 70s, a man from Euless in his 50s and a woman from Arlington in her 30s. All had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 709 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 49,136 people have recovered.

Previous articleStocks close higher as companies report solid earnings
Next articleCorinth, Prattco acquire additional business park buildings

Latest News

Business

Fort Worth bar receives TABC sanction

FWBP Staff -
An effort by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols resulted in emergency orders to...
Read more
Government

Funeral homes offer limousine rides to the polls nationwide

AP News -
BALTIMORE (AP) — Some voters could ride in style to the polls on Election Day courtesy of funeral home limousines offered to...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth council member Moon arrested for DWI in Burleson

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth City Council Member for District 4  Cary Moon was arrested by Burleson Police on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:44 a.m....
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council, Oct. 20 Work Session and meeting preview

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will discuss an...
Read more
Government

Gov. Greg Abbott spends millions to help down-ballot Republicans in Texas

Texas Tribune -
Patrick Svitek The Texas Tribune Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign is ratcheting up its down-ballot efforts in the final weeks before...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101