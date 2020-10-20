Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Oct. 20 reported six COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a man from Watauga in his 70s, a man from Euless in his 50s and a woman from Arlington in her 30s. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 709 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 49,136 people have recovered.