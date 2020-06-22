Tarrant County small business grant programs starts June 22

The Tarrant County Small Business Assistance Grant program is designed to provide financial assistance to very small businesses that have been adversely affected by the current COVID-19 public health emergency and most likely have found it difficult to apply and access other federal grants or loans through the SBA or traditional banks and lending institutions.

This grant program is aimed at assisting businesses with 25 or fewer full-time employees (FTE) with the costs of business interruption caused by required closures.

The dollar amount of individual grants will be determined by the financial information provided, the number of eligible grant applications received and the funding pool available, with no individual grant being more than $10,000. $6 million (20%) of this funding is allocated for businesses with 51% Minority, Woman or Veteran ownership. An amount of $30 million in CARES Act funds has been allocated by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to the Small Business Assistance Grant Program for grant funding purposes.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court will allocated $30 million in CARES Act funds to the Small Business Assistance Grant Program for grant funding.

Located and operating within Tarrant County (excluding the City of Fort Worth)

The grants provide financial assistance to very small businesses that have been adversely affected

by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollar amount for individual determined by the financial information provided, the

number of eligible grant applications received and the funding pool available, with no

individual grant being more than $10,000.

Twenty percent (20%) of the allocated grant funds or $6 million, will be allocated for businesses with

51% Minority, Woman, or Veteran ownership.

The Application submittal period begins June 22 at 10am and ends July 1 at 6pm Tarrant County Small Business.

https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/tarrant_county_sbag