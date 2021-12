Tarrant County swears in new medical examiner

Tarrant County has a new medical examiner.

Dr. Kendall Crowns was sworn-in Monday by Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley as the new Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

On Nov. 2, the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the appointment of Dr. Crowns.

Before joining Tarrant County, Crowns was Deputy Chief Medical Examiner in Travis County. He succeeds Dr. Nizam Peerwani, the long-time Tarrant County Medical Examiner, who is retiring.

Crowns has been at the Travis County since 2009. Prior to joining the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, he was Deputy Medical Examiner at Cook County in Illinois.