Tarrant County, Texas seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Nov. 15 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Fort Worth in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Tarrant County Public Health reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a man from Euless in his 60s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 794 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 61,617 people have recovered.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting of the Tarrant County Commissioners Courty, Judge Glen Whitley said the area is “in a very serious period with this virus.”

“It is rampaging through our community,” he said.

“This is not the time to get faint-hearted,” he said. “This is the time to put the pedal to the metal and power through this infection. I cannot emphasize that strongly enough that we are in a real crisis, real public health crisis in this familiar day.”

Texas logged more than 9,100 new cases Sunday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The 9,113 new cases boosted to more than 1.052 million the number of Texas cases since the pandemic struck in March, the university reported.

The university study finds 133 new deaths raised the pandemic death toll for Texas to 19,918.

The survey also found 67,168 new cases and 772 new deaths in Texas over the past week.

