Tarrant County to open bars at 50 percent capacity

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Monday at a media briefing that the county will open bars at 50 percent capacity.



“After talking with mayors, bar owners, hospital CEO’s and other stakeholders, I believe we can safely reopen at 50 percent,” Whitley said. “It is important we reopen the economy as quickly as possible but we must do so in a safe manner.”

Gov. Greg Abbott gave County Judges the authority to reopen bars and nightclubs starting on Oct. 14.

Whitley said it is important that Tarrant County residents remain vigilant and continue to wear masks and social distance. If bars don’t follow the state guidelines, they will be shut down again, according to a Tarrant County news release.

“If flagrant violations of the occupancy requirements are ignored or COVID cases make up more than 15 percent of our Tarrant County hospital capacity, I won’t hesitate to close bars,” Whitley said.

Residents who witness establishments breaking guidelines, can submit a tip to the TABC by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov or by calling 1-888-THE-TABC.