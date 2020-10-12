80.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 12, 2020
- Advertisements -
Government Tarrant County to open bars at 50 percent capacity
GovernmentNews

Tarrant County to open bars at 50 percent capacity

By FWBP Staff
assorted bottle on table
Photo by Sérgio Alves Santos on Unsplash

Other News

Nonprofit

Commentary: The Road to Recovery: Strengthening Our Community Post COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
Rose Bradshaw Anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked, “What was the first sign that civilization exists:...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County to open bars at 50 percent capacity

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Monday at a media briefing that the county will open bars at...
Read more
Entertainment

New this week: David Byrne, ‘The Amazing Race’ & Tommy Lee

AP News -
By The Associated PressHere's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music...
Read more
Banking

Pinnacle Bank provides schools with remote-learning financial literacy program

FWBP Staff -
Local school students are getting a free education in how to manage their money, thanks to  Pinnacle Bank and Banzai, a national...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Monday at a media briefing that the county will open bars at 50 percent capacity.

“After talking with mayors, bar owners, hospital CEO’s and other stakeholders, I believe we can safely reopen at 50 percent,” Whitley said. “It is important we reopen the economy as quickly as possible but we must do so in a safe manner.”

Gov. Greg Abbott gave County Judges the authority to reopen bars and nightclubs starting on Oct. 14.
Whitley said it is important that Tarrant County residents remain vigilant and continue to wear masks and social distance. If bars don’t follow the state guidelines, they will be shut down again, according to a Tarrant County news release.
“If flagrant violations of the occupancy requirements are ignored or COVID cases make up more than 15 percent of our Tarrant County hospital capacity, I won’t hesitate to close bars,” Whitley said.
Residents who witness establishments breaking guidelines, can submit a tip to the TABC by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov or by calling 1-888-THE-TABC.

Previous articleNew this week: David Byrne, ‘The Amazing Race’ & Tommy Lee
Next articleCommentary: The Road to Recovery: Strengthening Our Community Post COVID-19
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Health care law on line at court, but is it likely to fall?

AP News -
By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — To hear Democrats tell it, a Supreme Court...
Read more
Government

Graham’s last stand? Senator leads Barrett court hearings

AP News -
By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is wielding the gavel in...
Read more
News

2020 Watch: Is it too late for Trump to turn things around?

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES AP National Political Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Presidential politics move fast. What we're watching heading...
Read more
News

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

AP News -
By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign...
Read more
Government

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101