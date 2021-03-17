Tarrant Regional Water District top official announces plans to retire

Tarrant Regional Water District General Manager Jim Oliver has announced he intends to retire after a 35-year tenure as the Water District’s top official.

“Following a long and distinguished career of public service at the Tarrant Regional Water District, General Manager Jim Oliver has notified the board of directors that he intends to retire,” said TRWD’s Board President Jack Stevens. “As a result, the board is conducting a national search to find the best candidate to continue the standard of excellence Jim has established over the last 35 years as TRWD’s general manager.”

Board members have selected Lehman Associates to conduct the search for Oliver’s successor. Lehman Associates is a nationally recognized executive search firm that has experience in the water industry, including searches at the San Antonio River Authority, Lower Colorado River Authority and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

Oliver announced his plan to retire on March 5.

Led by a publicly elected five-member board, the Tarrant Regional Water District owns and operates four major reservoirs including Lake Bridgeport, Eagle Mountain Lake and the Cedar Creek and Richland-Chambers Reservoirs. TRWD has also constructed more than 150 miles of water pipelines, 27 miles of floodway levees, more than 40 miles of Trinity River Trails and a 260 acre wetland water reuse project.

Three board members are up for election in the upcoming May 1 municipal elections.

Information on the general manager position can be found here.