Tarrant County tax bills to go out by mid-October

Tax bills will be mailed to property owners in Tarrant County by mid-October and the statements will include a $100,000 homestead exemption that would be authorized by an amendment to the state constitution not yet approved by voters.

The amendment will be on the ballot Nov. 7 along with 13 other constitutional amendments proposed in a bill passed during this year’s legislative session. The tax bills were calculated on the assumption that voters will approve the proposed exemption, officials said.

“Bills on accounts with a qualified homestead exemption will reflect the proposed $100,000 homestead exemption proposed by the 88th Legislature as required by Senate Bill 2,” said Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess in a news release. “The Senate Bill requires voter approval in November. Taxpayers can expect a supplemental bill in December for the difference in the unlikely event the proposed amendment is not approved.”

The proposed amendment states that “the tax bill is considered a final tax bill for the taxes imposed on the property for the 2023 tax year, and no additional tax bill is required to be mailed unless the constitutional amendment is not approved by the voters.”

Tax bills will include a statement required in S.B. 2 that will help taxpayers understand the impact of the amendment on their tax bill.

Property tax payments can be made online once the statement is available and may be made by using one of the following options:

Online: Select the PAY NOW button to enter the county’s newly designed payment portal. Online payments must be completed by 11:59 pm Central Standard Time on January 31, 2024, to avoid penalty and interest.

Phone: 817-884-1110

Mail: Checks/cashier checks/money orders are accepted by mail and must be USPS postmarked on or before January 31, 2024. Officials “highly suggest taking any mailed payments inside a USPS facility, having it hand stamped by the staff, or deposited into a mail receptacle inside the building,” the news release said.

In person: Payments may be made in person at any Tarrant County Tax Office location. A list of locations can be found online.

Payments by Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover will be accepted online, over the phone and in person, the release said. All debit and credit card payments are assessed a convenience fee by the credit card companies. There is no fee for e-Check payments.

Customer service representatives are available at 817-884-1100 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding county holidays. Property tax questions can be sent by email to taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov or by chat from the county’s website.