Abbott reappoints 3 to Texas Board of Criminal Justice; one from Fort Worth

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Rodney Burrow, M.D., Eric Nichols, and Derrelynn Perryman to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board provides confinement, supervision, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the state’s convicted felons.

Derrelynn Perryman of Fort Worth is a therapist and consultant in private practice and a long time victim advocate currently serving as vice chair of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. She also serves as an adjunct instructor for the School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Arlington and the Department of Social Work at Texas Christian University. She retired from the Arlington Police Department after serving for 21 years as the Victim Services Coordinator and subsequently served as Victim Advocate Director for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. She is a certified peace officer instructor, who trains officers and first responders. Perryman received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker – Board Approved Supervisor. These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.