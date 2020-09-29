64.9 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 28, 2020
- Advertisements -
Government Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter
Government

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

By AP News

West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. (AP Photo/David Kent)

Other News

Human Resources

Kelly Hart adds Fort Worth associates

FWBP Staff -
Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP has announced the addition of two new attorneys, Delaney Blakey and Kylee Mease, to Kelly...
Read more
Government

After Ginsburg’s death, high stakes for Texas’ legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff and Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune Sept. 25, 2020 "After Ginsburg’s...
Read more
Government

Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to...
Read more
Entertainment

Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

AP News -
By KEN RITTER Associated PressLAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel's son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.

Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor who trained a volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot and killed 67-year-old Richard White, another security volunteer, and 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace, a server.

As the attacker shot the two men, congregants scrambled for cover. The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary as Wilson searched for a clear line of fire. His single shot quickly ended the attack.
Prosecutors said there were about 260 people in the church at the time.

Tim Rodgers, a prosecutor with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, said Monday that Texas law allows a person witnessing someone placing others at risk of serious injury or death to act with deadly force to protect others.
“Mr. Wilson did just that. He did it responsibly and, as a result, he was justified under the law in his actions,” Rodgers said. “Based upon the grand jury’s decision, the law enforcement investigation and our review of the case are complete. We believe the grand jury made the right decision.”
After the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott gave Wilson Texas’ highest civilian honor: the Governor’s Medal of Courage.

Previous articleBubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
Next articlePurging water system of brain-eating microbe to take 60 days
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Purging water system of brain-eating microbe to take 60 days

AP News -
By JOHN L. MONE Associated PressLAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area official said Monday it will take 60 days to ensure...
Read more
Government

Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

AP News -
By JILL COLVIN Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the...
Read more
Government

Race for Texas House majority has kept the contest for speaker quiet

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Sept. 25, 2020 "Race for Texas House majority...
Read more
Government

Deadly microbe water warning lifted for final Texas city

AP News -
LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — Environmental officials in Texas have lifted a warning for a final Houston-area community to stop using tap...
Read more
Government

After Ginsburg’s death, high stakes for Texas’ legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act

Texas Tribune -
By Emma Platoff and Edgar Walters, The Texas Tribune Sept. 25, 2020 "After Ginsburg’s...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101