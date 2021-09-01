Thursday, September 2, 2021
92.4 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeGovernment

Texas Motor Speedway opens campground for Hurricane Ida evacuees

City of Fort Worth
🕐 1 min read

Published on September 01, 2021

Texas Motor Speedway has opened one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused by hurricane Ida in Texas and Louisiana.

The campground is located on speedway property off Highway 114, just south of the Lone Star Kartpark. The adjacent shower/restroom facility is open and available. Directional signs to the campground will be posted throughout the facility.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter is working with the American Red Cross to help collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane. Any physical donations should be made directly to local shelters.

a map

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Previous articleFidelity to add 2,000 jobs in North Texas
Next articleTexas still in Big 12 starting new era with new coach and QB
City of Fort Worth

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate