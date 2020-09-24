74.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Texas Rangers foundation hosting voter registration, food drive on Friday
Government

Texas Rangers foundation hosting voter registration, food drive on Friday

By FWBP Staff
blue denim jeans on white and black textile
Photo by Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is hosting a Voter Registration and food drive event tomorrow, Friday, September 25.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street presented by Toyota.

March to the Polls, a non-partisan voter registration non-profit, will register eligible voters for the November 2020 election.

In addition to the Voter Registration event, the Texas Rangers have partnered with the North Texas Food Bank to donate fresh produce to West Dallas families.

The Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Presented by Toyota is located at 2303 Bickers St., Dallas, Texas 75212.

Media are welcome to cover the event. Media must follow social distancing guidelines, including wearing a facial covering. Boom mics will be required for interviews. For additional information contact 817-273-5203.

ABOUT MARCH TO THE POLLS:March to the Polls is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a more just and equitable democracy through voter empowerment. Our mission is to increase participation in the electoral process by historically underrepresented citizens (primarily people of color, economically disadvantaged people, and people ages 18-24) and ensure that elected officials advocate and promote justice, equity, and equal opportunity for all.

