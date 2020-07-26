82.1 F
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Texas reported coronavirus cases top 375,000, 168 more dead

By AP News
Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 375,000 on Saturday and state health officials reported 168 more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness.


State health officials reported 8,112 newly confirmed cases of the the virus from Friday to bring the total reported to 375,846 and said the death toll stood at 4,885.


The number of new confirmed cases has now declined for four straight days and there has been a steady decline in reported cases from the record 10,791 reported July 14. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.


Health officials reported 9,827 people hospitalized, down from 10,036 reported Friday, but noted that hospitalization numbers are incomplete during a transition to comply with new federal reporting requirements.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

