91.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Government

Texas Supreme Court Justice Paul Green says he will retire at the end of August after 15 years on the bench

By Texas Tribune
Texas Supreme Court

Other News

Government

Police: Fatal shooting of child in Texas appears accidental

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in head in what appears to be...
Read more
Culture

Federal felony charges against former Blue Bell CEO dropped

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has dismissed federal felony charges against the former CEO of a Texas ice cream company in...
Read more
Government

As Fort Worth voters preserve more than $85 million for police, activists vow to lobby City Hall for spending changes

Texas Tribune -
By Juan Pablo Garnham Despite opposition from police reform advocates and civil rights organizations, Fort Worth voters supported renewing...
Read more
News

Texas Supreme Court denies Texas GOP’s appeal to hold in-person convention this week in Houston

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Republican Party of Texas seeking to...
Read more
Texas Tribune
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

                    By Reese Oxner

                    July 21, 2020

      After 15 years as a member of Texas Supreme Court, Republican Justice Paul W. Green said he will retire in August — almost two and a half years before his term was set to end.

      Green is the court’s second in seniority and his successor will be chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott. All nine members are Republican and serve staggered six-year terms.

      “He has consistently provided steady, insightful and wise counsel to his colleagues and to the judiciary – and certainly to me in his role for the past seven years as senior justice,” Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht said in a statement. “To say he will be missed is an understatement.”

      Green has served as San Antonio Bar Association president, State Bar of Texas director and a member of the House of Delegates of the American Bar Association.

      The San Antonio native was reelected in 2016, and his current term ends December 31, 2022.

                    “Texas Supreme Court Justice Paul Green says he will retire at the end of August after 15 years on the bench” was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/07/21/texas-supreme-court-paul-green/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.

Previous articleCOVID-19 outbreak reported at Fort Worth federal medical prison
Next articleNew Mexico looks for ‘sweet spot’ in crafting methane rules
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Energy

New Mexico looks for ‘sweet spot’ in crafting methane rules

AP News -
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated PressALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico stands to have some of the most expansive rules for addressing...
Read more
Government

Facing budget shortfalls, nearly 100 Texas mayors plead with Congress for coronavirus relief funding

Texas Tribune -
                    By Reese Oxner and Juan Pablo Garnham                     July 21, 2020
Read more
Commerical

M/WBE consultant selected for Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Development First Phase

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Housing Solutions announced July 20 the selection of dlb Consultants of Arlington to provide construction support consulting services for the...
Read more
Government

Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’

AP News -
By ANDREW SELSKY Associated PressSALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Navy veteran stands passively in Portland, Oregon, amid swirling tear gas. One of...
Read more
Government

Governor announces $41 million in Federal COVID-19 emergency funding for local governments

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott announced July 15 that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX