Texas Water Development Board approves North Texas projects

Texas Water Development Board March 12 approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of a $5,470,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of Lake Kiowa Special Utility District (Cooke County). The district will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs of a water line replacement project.

The district could save approximately $1,273,000 over the life of the loan by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

With the assistance approved, the district will replace 4.5 miles of water distribution lines to help control water loss.

In February, the development board approved financial assistance in the amount of a $4,000,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the City of Van Alstyne (Grayson and Collin counties). The city will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with an elevated storage tank.

The city could save approximately $928,000 over the life of the loan by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

With the assistance approved, the city will design and construct a new 750,000-gallon elevated storage tank and associated facilities.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.