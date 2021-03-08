69.8 F
Fort Worth
Monday, March 8, 2021
Search
Home Entertainment

Arts Council to host Fort Worth mayoral candidates in panel on arts and culture

FWBP Staff
Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash

The Arts Council of Fort Worth is hosting a 2021 Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts, moderated by Estrus Tucker and featuring mayoral candidates Brian Byrd, DC Caldwell, Mike Haynes, Cedric Chaba Kanyinda, Mattie Parker, Steve Penate, Deborah Peoples, Chris Rector, and Ann Zadeh.

The one and a half hour program will be conducted via Zoom in partnership with the event’s sponsor, MeetingSquad, and broadcast live on the Arts Council of Fort Worth’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ArtsFortWorth) on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 p.m.

Candidates will share their vision for arts and culture in Fort Worth by responding to pre-selected questions covering topics that address the visual and performing arts in Fort Worth. Although time constraints will not allow for additional questions, viewers are encouraged to share comments and questions during the event to help inform the Arts Council’s ongoing arts advocacy efforts.

While the Arts Council of Fort Worth has coordinated similar mayoral candidate forums in the past, this is the first to be conducted virtually, and, with nine candidates participating, it is by far the largest.

The Arts Council of Fort Worth is supported in part by the City of Fort Worth and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

For more information, please visit www.artsfortworth.org.

Get our email updates

Previous articleCultural District: New development could transform area with high-end hotel, office and residential
Next articleBOKA Powell broadens hotel, resort design practice
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,340FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.