Arts Council to host Fort Worth mayoral candidates in panel on arts and culture

The Arts Council of Fort Worth is hosting a 2021 Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts, moderated by Estrus Tucker and featuring mayoral candidates Brian Byrd, DC Caldwell, Mike Haynes, Cedric Chaba Kanyinda, Mattie Parker, Steve Penate, Deborah Peoples, Chris Rector, and Ann Zadeh.

The one and a half hour program will be conducted via Zoom in partnership with the event’s sponsor, MeetingSquad, and broadcast live on the Arts Council of Fort Worth’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ArtsFortWorth) on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 p.m.

Candidates will share their vision for arts and culture in Fort Worth by responding to pre-selected questions covering topics that address the visual and performing arts in Fort Worth. Although time constraints will not allow for additional questions, viewers are encouraged to share comments and questions during the event to help inform the Arts Council’s ongoing arts advocacy efforts.

While the Arts Council of Fort Worth has coordinated similar mayoral candidate forums in the past, this is the first to be conducted virtually, and, with nine candidates participating, it is by far the largest.

The Arts Council of Fort Worth is supported in part by the City of Fort Worth and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

For more information, please visit www.artsfortworth.org.