Funeral and public services for Ron Wright

The funeral service for U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, will be held at 11 a.m. central time Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Texas Ballroom in Fort Worth.

The Most Rev. Michael F. Olson, Bishop of Fort Worth, will preside over the service that will include a mass followed by a short tribute celebrating Ron Wright’s life.

The service will be open to the public. All guests are encouraged to RSVP on https://wright4congress.com/funeral

Mr. Wright will lie in repose Friday, Feb. 19. 2-7 p.m. Central Time at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 76011) The public viewing will begin at 2 p.m., with a rosary to follow. This viewing will be open to the public. To RSVP, visit https://wright4congress.com/funeral

The family said the locations were chosen to adhere to all CDC and Texas Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and these guidelines will be strictly enforced throughout the entirety of both events.

All things are subject to change, but for the sake of the planning and grieving period, please allow the family time to process and prepare the going home celebration and funeral. More information on CDC guidelines and recommendations are viewable on https://wright4congress.com/funeral

“Congressman Wright was a pillar and political powerhouse in the community,” said family spokesman Matt Langston. “His legacy is a rarity in today’s political environment, where he prioritized working towards what is best for the country and not talking cheap political rhetoric. His incredible wife, Susan Wright, was by his side and consistently worked with him to better his constituents’ lives and the men and women across Texas. Please continue to keep Susan and the entire Wright family in your prayers.”

Tributes: All tributes, flowers, and condolences should be sent to 5840 West Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, Suite 115, Arlington, Texas 76017. Those who are unable to attend the services or send a tribute can send condolences to the Wright family by visiting https://wright4congress.com/funeral

Donations: In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to these three charities Mr. Wright held near and dear to his heart: Mission Metroplex/Mission Arlington, Metroplex Women’s Center, Traffick911, and The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.