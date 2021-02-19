City services updates for 5 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021, from the city’s news site

The latest City of Fort Worth service updates are listed below:

Boil water notice-west Fort Worth

Because of a loss of water system pressure, water customers in the western portions of Fort Worth are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

This impacts customers from Montgomery Street westward. The three cities in this area that buy drinking water from Fort Worth – Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills – have been notified.

The city is working on establishing water distribution sites in this area and will announce these as soon as locations are finalized and water is on site.

Boil water notice-north Fort Worth

A boil water notice remains in effect, covering the northern third of the city.

Because rolling power outages impacted the city’s ability to treat and move water to customers, water customers in the northern third of the city should boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Learn more and see a map of the affected areas: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2021/02/Water-Boil-Notice

Notice: On Thursday afternoon, a boil water notice was mistakenly sent to the entire city. The boil notice is in effect for north and west side neighborhoods only. Click on the links above to view maps that show the areas that are actually under the boil water alert.

Water main breaks

Do you suspect a water main is broken? Report the location immediately by calling 817-392-4477 so it can be repaired.

Bottled water distribution

To assist residents who are without consumable water, three Fort Worth fire stations are open to distribute water:

– Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137.

– Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137.

– Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76248.

Residents can also pick up water at this school location:

• Trinity Springs Middle School (Keller ISD), 3350 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

Distribution at the sites listed above begins daily at 8 a.m. and continues as long as supplies last. Efforts are underway to secure additional water for distribution as quickly as possible. Additional locations will be added.

In addition to the city-operated sites, some local breweries are offering water to residents:

• Cowtown Brewery, 1301 E Belknap St.

• Panther Island Brewing, 501 N. Main St.

• Hop Fusion Ale Works, 200 E. Broadway Ave.

• Wild Acre Brewing, 1734 E. El Paso St.

To receive water from these breweries, residents must take their own containers.

Electricity outages

ERCOT directed Oncor and other utilities to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid. As a result of the increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has since been able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages. Oncor personnel will be working 24/7 to restore power to remaining customers.

The Fort Worth Call Center (817-392-1234) is answering phone calls related to rolling electricity outages. Do not call 911 for electricity-related questions.

Road conditions

Roads remain slick in spots and caution is still advised due to refreezing. The Transportation and Public Works Department has expanded efforts to major arterials and residential areas, whenever safety permits.

Call 817-392-1234 to report unsafe road conditions. Or use the MyFW app.

Shelters and warming stations

An overnight warming shelter at the Fort Worth Convention Center is open through Friday morning for residents who are without power.

Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the convention center and enter through the Houston Street entrance on the west side of the building. The location is 1201 Houston St., Fort Worth, TX 76102.

Information about the shelter:

• COVID -19 screening will take place before entering the building, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place throughout the shelter.

• Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets. The temperature in the shelter is about 60 degrees F.

• Light evening and morning meals will be provided.

• Restrooms are available, but there are no shower facilities.

• Pets will be accommodated in kennels inside the shelter, but may not roam free.

• Self-parking is available at no charge in city garages on Commerce and Houston streets; parking is also available at on-street metered spaces.

Beginning Friday, two new overnight shelter locations will be open:

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76133; 817-392-7613.

Renovation Community Church, 6301 Granbury Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133; 817-420-9822.

Transportation will be provided for guests moving from the convention center to one of the new overnight sites.

The city is also providing warming stations for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go. These warming stations are operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76110; 817-392-8722

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth, TX 76112; 817-392-2830

Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th St., Fort Worth, TX 76106; 817-392-5485

North Tri-Ethnic Community Center,2950 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76106; 817-392-5200

Summerglen Library,4205 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth TX 76137; 817-392-5970

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76133

These locations are warming stations only. No meals or cots will be provided; guests may bring in their own snacks. Arrangements have been made to allow residents using the warming stations to bring their pets. The pets will be placed in a temporary kennel while at the station. For safety reasons, pets can’t move freely around the facility.

Solid waste collections

Garbage/recycling. All solid waste collections are suspended for the remainder of this week. Residential garbage and recycling collections will resume on Monday, Feb. 22 for those whose collections are scheduled for Monday. This includes pickup of extra bagged garbage. Please position your carts at your usual collection point on your designated day and leave them in place until they are collected.

Extra bagged garbage. To assist with extra bagged garbage, we’re suspending the “close the lid of your cart” policy through Saturday, February 27. If you have an extra bag of garbage, place it in the cart even if the lid won’t close. If you have more, you may place two additional bags of garbage beside the cart. Do not place recycling material outside the blue cart.

Bulk waste. Collections for Bulk Week 3 (south of Hwy. 121 between I-35 & Beach Street, south of Berry Street and south of I-20 west to Benbrook) will begin on Monday and completed prior to beginning Bulk Week 4 (west of I-35W and south of Northside Drive, State Hwy. 199 and Angle Avenue and north of I-20) collections. Collection crews will be attempting to complete both areas before the end of the day Saturday, Feb. 27 to minimize delays continuing into the following week.

Yard waste. All yard waste collections will be temporarily suspended through Feb. 27 to redirect resources in collecting additional garbage and/or recycling.

Mass transit

The extreme conditions continue to impact Trinity Metro’s operations.

Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express have resumed service with modified schedules. Rail passengers may experience delays because of weather conditions. Bus and on-demand ZIPZONE services will not operate.

The customer care kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station will be open to assist passengers and customer care representatives will be available at 817-215-8600. If the main number does not connect, other options are available:

• General Trinity Metro service inquiries: 817-944-9145

• Trinity Metro ACCESS paratransit services: 817-983-8908

Libraries

All Fort Worth Public Library locations will be closed Friday.

Community centers

Community centers will be closed Friday; Worth Heights, Southwest and Diamond Hill centers will remain open as warming stations.

Municipal golf courses

Courses will remain closed through the weekend.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden | BRIT

The gardens will be closed to the public on Friday and will reopen Saturday.

Municipal Court

The Fort Worth Municipal Court has canceled all scheduled virtual dockets and will be closed to the public at both service locations through Friday, Feb. 19. Rescheduling notices will be sent out at a later date. All due dates are extended for one week. All regular scheduled services and dockets are currently scheduled to resume Monday, Feb. 22.

Vaccination clinics

Tarrant County Public Health is planning to reopen its COVID-19 vaccination sites Friday. Wait for your appointment window before heading to a clinic. Look for a call, email and/or text message.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium parking lot has been pushed back to now open on Saturday, Feb. 27.

How to help

United Way of Tarrant County is seeking donations to its Emergency Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to those in Tarrant County impacted by severe winter weather.

Donations can be made online: https://www.unitedwaytarrant.org/donate/

The Fort Worth Fire Department is accepting donations of bottled water at all 43 fire stations. If you can safely travel and take water to your local fire station, it would be appreciated.

The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is seeking donations of emergency cold weather needs: pillows, blankets, over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, pillowcases, underwear (all sizes), coats, scarves, gloves, hats, heavy and warm socks, twin sheets for emergency mattresses, generators, heaters, sleeping bags, bottled water. Contact: audrey@ahomewithhope.org

United Way of Tarrant County encourages people to call 2-1-1 or https://www.211texas.org/ for information and resources.

Meals On Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County is asking people to check on their neighbors. Meals On Wheels has delivered emergency shelf-stable meals and is asking volunteers and staff to stay home at this time.

Safely check on your neighbors. Make sure they have food, water and blankets. If you are able to help them, please do so safely. The temperatures will continue to be frigid and the roadways will remain dangerous. Only travel if you absolutely need to travel at this time.