Three city development projects honored with regional awards

Published on June 08, 2021

Fort Worth won three of the region’s nine awards in the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ biennial CLIDE awards last week. CLIDE is an acronym for Celebrating Leadership in Development Excellence.

The City of Fort Worth, along with Fort Worth Heritage Development LLC, Bennett Benner Partners and Commerce Construction Co., received an award in the Redevelopment category for rehabilitating the horse and mule barns and Mule Alley at the Historic Stockyards in Council District 2.

In the Public Planning and Policy category, the city received an award for preparing and adopting the Como/Sunset Heights Neighborhood Empowerment Zone strategic plan and design guidelines, which will benefit these low- and moderate-income neighborhoods in Council Districts 3 and 9.

Also under Public Planning and Policy, NCTCOG recognized the city and Near Southside Inc. for redeveloping the South Main Urban Village in Council District 9.

“All three of these projects advance the revitalization of our central city,” said Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa.

About the awards program

The CLIDE Awards Program, created in 2003, recognizes public and private entities including cities, developers, architects, planners and engineers to encourage innovative development projects and practices that will help accommodate expected growth and ensure a sustainable North Texas for generations to come. With an emphasis on the Principles of Development Excellence, the CLIDE Awards Program offers five categories for submissions: New Development; Redevelopment; Special Development; Raising Public Awareness; and Public Policy and Planning.

A distinguished panel of jurors composed of nationally respected professionals in the fields of architecture, planning, public policy and development selected this year’s nine CLIDE Award winners. An applicant must receive a unanimous vote from the jury to be selected for a CLIDE Award. Twenty-six applications were submitted from the NCTCOG’s 16-county North Central Texas region.

Photo: Mule Alley is a collection of restaurants, entertainment venues, shops and creative workplaces in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

