Time to vote: Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday (Nov. 7 ) is Election Day in Texas with voters set to decide on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution. In Tarrant County, a number of cities and school districts are also holding elections.

Tarrant County’s countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. A list of voting centers can be found on the county’s elections website along with a list of local entities holding elections, sample ballots and other information.

Among the proposed constitutional amendments drawing the most attention are Proposition 4, which would cut property taxes for homeowners and businesses; Proposition 8, a proposal to create a broadband infrastructure fund “to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects;” and Proposition 7, which would create a Texas energy fund “to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”