80.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Government TMS opens campground for HURRICANE LAURA evacuees
GovernmentHealth Care

TMS opens campground for HURRICANE LAURA evacuees

By FWBP Staff
Indy 500 entrant Scott Dixon raced at Texas Motor Speedway in June. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) courtesy TMS

Other News

Business

Fort Worth launches 2nd round of Preserve the Fort small business grant program

FWBP Staff -
Earlier this summer, the City of Fort Worth and United Way of Tarrant County launched the Preserve the Fort small business grant...
Read more
Government

TMS opens campground for HURRICANE LAURA evacuees

FWBP Staff -
Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has issued new guidelines to allow bars to qualify as restaurants in order to begin operating...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth activates 2 shelters for Laura evacuees

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth has activated two shelters for evacuees from Southeast Texas who are fleeing Hurricane Laura.
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.
The campground is located on speedway property off Highway 114, just south of the Lone Star Kartpark.
The adjacent shower/restroom facility will be open and available utilizing local, state, and federal enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing protocols. Directional signs to the campground will be posted throughout the facility.


Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter is working with the American Red Cross to help collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane. Please visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/scc-pub.html/ to make a donation. It is asked that any physical donations be made directly to local shelters.
“The devastating effects of Hurricane Laura are wide-reaching so our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone whose lives have been disrupted,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “We’re honored, as always, to be working with the American Red Cross to provide assistance. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Providing a safe place to shelter and regroup for those displaced by the storm is a positive on both an individual basis and for the community as a whole.”
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleFort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants
Next articleFort Worth launches 2nd round of Preserve the Fort small business grant program
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Fort Worth launches 2nd round of Preserve the Fort small business grant program

FWBP Staff -
Earlier this summer, the City of Fort Worth and United Way of Tarrant County launched the Preserve the Fort small business grant...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth to help bars looking to qualify as restaurants

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has issued new guidelines to allow bars to qualify as restaurants in order to begin operating...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth activates 2 shelters for Laura evacuees

FWBP Staff -
The City of Fort Worth has activated two shelters for evacuees from Southeast Texas who are fleeing Hurricane Laura.
Read more
Energy

Nearly 600,000 Texans will lose access to a program that prevented electricity shut-offs during the pandemic on Oct. 1

Texas Tribune -
By Trinady Joslin, The Texas Tribune Aug. 27, 2020 "Nearly 600,000 Texans will lose...
Read more
Education

Texas schools must file weekly reports with state on COVID-19 cases

Texas Tribune -
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101