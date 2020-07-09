Tonya Veasey named president and CEO of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Inc. (CBCF) announced July 9 that Tonya Veasey, communications and marketing agency founder, and CEO will lead the organization as its new president and chief executive officer.



For more than 20 years, Veasey has provided award-winning counsel to top corporations, nonprofits, public entities, and elected officials in issues management, crisis communications, corporate social responsibility; and diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, the foundation said in the announcement.



“I am proud to welcome Mrs. Veasey as the new president and CEO of CBCF,” said Rep. Cedric L. Richmond, chair, CBCF board of directors. “As interim president and CEO she has streamlined operations, increased fundraising, created innovative programming, and led the organization during a global pandemic and an unprecedented moment in the movement for equity for Black lives.”



Veasey is the founder and CEO of Open Channels Group (OCG+), a purpose-driven full-service communications and marketing agency based in Fort Worth. Founded in 2006, OCG+ has grown into a multi-million dollar company. The agency has represented brands including AT&T, Bell Helicopter, and Sodexo.



As CBCF president and CEO, among many responsibilities, Veasey will spearhead strategic planning and vision as the organization adapts to changing socioeconomic landscapes, the news release said. She will also lead the CBCF mission to advance the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public.

Veasey earned an Executive MBA at Texas Christian University and a bachelor’s degree from Paul Quinn College.



She is married to U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, who represents the 33rd Congressional District in Texas.

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Inc. is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute committed to advancing the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public.

www.cbcfinc.org

– FWBP Staff