Trinity Metro adjusts for Fort Worth curfew

The City of Fort Worth has called for a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Monday. To align with that directive and to protect customers, employees, facilities and assets, Trinity Metro announced it will cease operations in Fort Worth between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the next three nights/mornings.

Several bus routes are scheduled to depart Fort Worth Central Station around 7:15 p.m. Those routes, which run approximately 30 minutes, will depart as planned. At the conclusion of the routes, buses will return to the bus depot. Fort Worth Central Station will be closed at 8 p.m., including Amtrak, Greyhound and Enterprise. Fort Worth T&P Station will also close at 8 p.m. Trinity Metro will keep supervisors and vehicles at the ready in case anything is needed after 8 p.m.

During the three days of curfew, TEXRail will not run service in Fort Worth between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Operations will continue during those hours between North Richland Hills/Iron Horse Station and DFW Airport Terminal B Station.

TRE will operate between the Richland Hills Station and Medical/Market Center Station during curfew. Service on the east end was previously reduced to accommodate the curfew in Dallas.

ACCESS paratransit trips that are medically necessary will be provided as needed to meet appointments. All other paratransit trips will be scheduled based on the curfew.

Fort Worth B-Cycle will suspend rentals during the curfew hours.

Customer care will remain on its normal operating schedule. Representatives can be reached at 817-215-8600. Customers are being notified of the service changes via subscription-based rider alerts, the RIDETRINITYMETRO.org website and digital signage at Fort Worth Central Station.