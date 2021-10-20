Trinity Metro free rides to the polls

Throughout early voting and on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Tarrant County voters will be able to catch free rides to the polls on Trinity Metro and other transit providers.

Riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID and ride for free during early voting through Oct. 29 and on Election Day, Nov. 2.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership with transportation services in Tarrant County to pay for customer trips to voting locations, with an amount not to exceed $30,000.

This is not the first time the county has teamed up with transportation providers to offer free rides to the polls. During the November 2020 election, more than 5,800 free trips to voting locations were provided through this program.

The transit services included in the program are Trinity Metro’s bus routes, ZIPZONE services, ACCESS paratransit, PLUS Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services and Arlington’s Via and Handitran. For ZIPZONE riders, free rides will be determined by the pickup’s or destination’s proximity to a voting location.

View locations for early voting and Election Day.

