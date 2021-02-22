61 F
TxDOT seeking comments on I-35W project

City of Fort Worth

The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking comments on proposed improvements to I-35W from the Tarrant County line to the I-35W/I-35E interchange in Denton County. The southernmost part of the project is in Fort Worth city limits.

Comments or a request for a public hearing must be submitted in writing by March 8.

The proposed improvements would consist of widening I-35W from four main lanes (two lanes in each direction) to six main lanes (three lanes in each direction) separated by a median for a distance of about 17 miles. The corridor would be updated to the latest design criteria with a 70 mph design speed for the main lanes, 50 mph for the ramps. No additional right of way would be required.

Written hearing requests and comments may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 E. Hwy. 80, Mesquite, TX 75150, or by email.

