U.S. Census: Fort Worth is No. 13

Fort Worth is No. 13

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released population estimates as of July 1, 2019 and, according to these estimates, Fort Worth’s population is 909,585 and the city is ranked as the 13th largest nationwide.

Fort Worth has 11,032 more people than 14th-ranked Columbus, Ohio, and 1,922 fewer than 12th-ranked Jacksonville, Florida.

Fort Worth’s population has surpassed three cities since 2017, first moving up from 16th in 2017, then to 15th in 2018 and 13th in 2019.

Fort Worth added 164,761 residents since the 2010 Census base estimate, equating to 22% growth since 2010.

And Fort Worth is not the fastest-growing large city in the U.S. Seattle has been the fastest growing large city (more than 500,000 population) since 2010, with 24% growth between 2010 and 2019, while Fort Worth and Austin are tied for second-fastest-growing large city.

Fort Worth is estimated to have added 16,369 people between July of 2018 and July of 2019, equating to 45 people per day.

The draft estimate of Fort Worth’s population by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is 873,130 as of Jan. 1, 2020. NCTCOG and the U.S. Census Bureau use different data sources, methodologies and timeframes for producing annual estimates, and both revise past annual estimates when producing new estimates.

Speaking of the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, has begun to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Fort Worth. This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.

The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15 but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

https://2020census.gov/