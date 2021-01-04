45 F
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger positive for COVID-19

FWBP Staff

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, tested positive for COVID-19 when she returned to Washington for the 117th Congress, Communications Director Sarah Flaim said in an email to news media.

“When she arrived in DC for the beginning of the 117th Congress, Congresswoman Kay Granger was tested for coronavirus in accordance with the attending physician’s guidance for members when traveling from their home state,” Flaim said. “She was later notified that she tested positive and immediately quarantined. Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great! She will remain under the care of her doctor.”

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

