United Way of Tarrant County Activates Emergency Relief Fund

FWBP Staff
United Way is seeking donations to its Emergency Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to those in Tarrant County impacted by severe winter weather.  Donations can be made at www.unitedwaytarrant.org/donate

The Emergency Relief Fund will provide assistance for food, utility bills, rent, hotels and housing solutions, plumbing/flooding repairs among other emergency needs.

“This week’s storms have devastated and disrupted the lives of so many of our Tarrant County friends and neighbors, and lives are at risk because of the lack of power, heat and water,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County.  “We are asking for the public’s help with donations so we can quickly distribute funds to the areas with the greatest needs.”

