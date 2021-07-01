United Way makes $2.65 million community investment

Published on July 01, 2021
United Way of Tarrant County announced the investment of $2.65 million in the community through its Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund, the Veterans Fund and the Women United Fund. The investment provides funding to 54 organizations to tackle ongoing social challenges related to basic needs, affordable housing/homelessness, education, health care and transportation. The funding also addresses inequities and disparities across Tarrant County.
That total is in addition to the more than $5.5 million in Emergency Relief Funds invested in the community in the last year to assist those in need as a result of COVID-19. United Way of Tarrant County also allocated more than $430,000 to organizations and individuals impacted by February’s Winter Storm Uri.
“The Tarrant County community was greatly impacted as a result of the pandemic and winter storm,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “The amount of suffering and grief was overwhelming, and we are just now beginning to recover. Through generous donations by companies, foundations and individuals, United Way of Tarrant County can provide ongoing, long-term support to the community as we all strive to overcome these difficult times.”
Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund
The Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund was established to provide long-term assistance to the community as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provides meals for senior citizens, students and families; assistance with rent, mortgages and utilities; and other basic needs. The fund also is used to create job development and training programs, educational programs for PreK-12 and college readiness, as well as programs for general and mental health.
Recipients of funding include:
- AIDS Outreach Center: $90,000
- Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter: $45,000
- American Red Cross: $75,000
- Arlington Charities: $48,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Tarrant County: $129,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County: $50,000
- Catholic Charities Fort Worth: $90,000
- Center for Transforming Lives: $75,000
- Child Care Associates: $90,000
- Clayton Youth: $70,000
- Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County: $62,500
- CommUnity Frontline: $12,500
- Community Learning Center Inc: $100,000
- Community Link: $15,000
- Como Lions Heart: $17,500
- DASH Network: $17,500
- Dental Health Arlington: $35,000
- Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition: $15,000
- Girls, Inc.: $75,000
- Guardianship Services: $30,000
- Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration: $25,000
- Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas: $7,000
- I Can Still Shine: $5,600
- Ladder Alliance: $90,000
- Lena Pope: $70,000
- Marriage Management: $17,500
- Meals on Wheels: $75,000
- Opening Doors for Women in Need: $14,000
- Pathfinders: $90,000
- Presbyterian Night Shelter: $77,000
- Reading Partners: $87,500
- Resource Recovery Council: $55,400
- Rosa es Rojo: $17,500
- SafeHaven: $129,000
- Salvation Army: $90,000
- Southwest Diabetic Foundation: $27,500
- Tarrant Literacy Coalition: $20,000
- The Women’s Center: $100,000
- United Community Centers: $60,000
Veterans Fund
United Way launched its Veterans Fund in 2013 with a generous corporate contribution by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. and an additional gift from Bell. The funding is dedicated to supporting military service members who are returning to civilian life in the Tarrant County area, including counseling, career and financial coaching, addiction treatment and other high-priority needs.
This year’s funding includes:
- 22Kill: $15,000
- Community Learning Center Inc.: $69,000
- Destiny Pointe: $12,500
- Lift Fund: $63,000
- Marriage Management: $12,000
- MHMR Visions: $35,000
- Pathfinders: $49,000
- Recovery Resource Council: $60,000
- Servolution Network: $33,500
- Tarrant County Veterans Court: $15,000
- Volunteers of America TX: $36,000
Women United Fund
The Women United Fund, established in 2008, is allocated to organizations that support women and girls through services and programs that lead to a quality education, enhance job skills and extend the opportunity to change their lives in other ways.
Grants from the Women United Fund were awarded to:
- Camp Fire: $5,000
- Child Care Associates: $5,000
- Ladder Alliance: $35,000
- Volunteers of America TX: $5,000
Photo: The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the community. The Reimagine and Rebuild effort is committed to supporting Tarrant County through long-term recovery efforts.
Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.