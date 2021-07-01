United Way makes $2.65 million community investment

Published on July 01, 2021

United Way of Tarrant County announced the investment of $2.65 million in the community through its Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund, the Veterans Fund and the Women United Fund. The investment provides funding to 54 organizations to tackle ongoing social challenges related to basic needs, affordable housing/homelessness, education, health care and transportation. The funding also addresses inequities and disparities across Tarrant County.

That total is in addition to the more than $5.5 million in Emergency Relief Funds invested in the community in the last year to assist those in need as a result of COVID-19. United Way of Tarrant County also allocated more than $430,000 to organizations and individuals impacted by February’s Winter Storm Uri.

“The Tarrant County community was greatly impacted as a result of the pandemic and winter storm,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “The amount of suffering and grief was overwhelming, and we are just now beginning to recover. Through generous donations by companies, foundations and individuals, United Way of Tarrant County can provide ongoing, long-term support to the community as we all strive to overcome these difficult times.”

Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund

The Reimagine and Rebuild Tarrant County Fund was established to provide long-term assistance to the community as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund provides meals for senior citizens, students and families; assistance with rent, mortgages and utilities; and other basic needs. The fund also is used to create job development and training programs, educational programs for PreK-12 and college readiness, as well as programs for general and mental health.

Recipients of funding include:

AIDS Outreach Center: $90,000

Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter: $45,000

American Red Cross: $75,000

Arlington Charities: $48,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Tarrant County: $129,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County: $50,000

Catholic Charities Fort Worth: $90,000

Center for Transforming Lives: $75,000

Child Care Associates: $90,000

Clayton Youth: $70,000

Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County: $62,500

CommUnity Frontline: $12,500

Community Learning Center Inc: $100,000

Community Link: $15,000

Como Lions Heart: $17,500

DASH Network: $17,500

Dental Health Arlington: $35,000

Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition: $15,000

Girls, Inc.: $75,000

Guardianship Services: $30,000

Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration: $25,000

Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas: $7,000

I Can Still Shine: $5,600

Ladder Alliance: $90,000

Lena Pope: $70,000

Marriage Management: $17,500

Meals on Wheels: $75,000

Opening Doors for Women in Need: $14,000

Pathfinders: $90,000

Presbyterian Night Shelter: $77,000

Reading Partners: $87,500

Resource Recovery Council: $55,400

Rosa es Rojo: $17,500

SafeHaven: $129,000

Salvation Army: $90,000

Southwest Diabetic Foundation: $27,500

Tarrant Literacy Coalition: $20,000

The Women’s Center: $100,000

United Community Centers: $60,000

Veterans Fund

United Way launched its Veterans Fund in 2013 with a generous corporate contribution by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. and an additional gift from Bell. The funding is dedicated to supporting military service members who are returning to civilian life in the Tarrant County area, including counseling, career and financial coaching, addiction treatment and other high-priority needs.

This year’s funding includes:

22Kill: $15,000

Community Learning Center Inc.: $69,000

Destiny Pointe: $12,500

Lift Fund: $63,000

Marriage Management: $12,000

MHMR Visions: $35,000

Pathfinders: $49,000

Recovery Resource Council: $60,000

Servolution Network: $33,500

Tarrant County Veterans Court: $15,000

Volunteers of America TX: $36,000

Women United Fund

The Women United Fund, established in 2008, is allocated to organizations that support women and girls through services and programs that lead to a quality education, enhance job skills and extend the opportunity to change their lives in other ways.

Grants from the Women United Fund were awarded to:

Camp Fire: $5,000

Child Care Associates: $5,000

Ladder Alliance: $35,000

Volunteers of America TX: $5,000

Photo: The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the community. The Reimagine and Rebuild effort is committed to supporting Tarrant County through long-term recovery efforts.

